China And Hong Kong Fall — US Futures Are Lower

A little bit of negativity is creeping into the market.Yesterday, for the first time in a while, stocks had down final hour of the day after being up all day. In the end, the market was about as unchanged as it gets, but still.



Now there’s more down activity. US futures are a hair lower.

And this comes after a night in which Shanghai and Hong Kong both saw their markets fall over 1%.

Shanghai’s market is such a punishing wreck right now.

Europe is mixed. Peripheral borrowing costs are a bit lower. Spanishs tocks are lower, while Italian stocks are higher.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.76%.

All this aside, we remain solidly in the market doldrums until further notice.

