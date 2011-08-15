Markets Up Again After Big Night In Asia

Photo: US Navy
It’s kind of a weird start to the day, if only because it’s so normal.Nothing’s surging like crazy, and nothing’s crashing (yet).
The biggest winner was one of the recent biggest losers: The Hang Seng, which rallied 3.3% in Monday trading.
Other than that, US and European markets are up unremarkably.
France is up just under 1%. Germany is up 1.3%. Spain is up 0.85%.
The relatively quiet start makes sense, given that it was the first weekend in a while without some huge emergency meeting, or bombshell news from the Friday before.
