Markets Up Again After Big Night In Asia

Photo: US Navy

It’s kind of a weird start to the day, if only because it’s so normal.Nothing’s surging like crazy, and nothing’s crashing (yet).



The biggest winner was one of the recent biggest losers: The Hang Seng, which rallied 3.3% in Monday trading.

Other than that, US and European markets are up unremarkably.

France is up just under 1%. Germany is up 1.3%. Spain is up 0.85%.

The relatively quiet start makes sense, given that it was the first weekend in a while without some huge emergency meeting, or bombshell news from the Friday before.

