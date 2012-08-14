Markets Are In Rally Mode

Photo: Getty Images

The buoyancy of markets continues to impress.Things have been extremely quiet, with few economic developments to speak of. And yet, dips are getting bought. Stocks are rising.



US futures are up modestly, and Europe is solidly higher across the board.

Italy is up 0.7%.

Spain is up 1%.

Germany is up 1.1%.

Helping things a little: German GDP grew 0.3% in the quarter, beating expectations.

