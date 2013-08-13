Markets Are Rising All Around The World

Joe Weisenthal
It’s quiet, but markets are in the green all around the world.

The big winner was Japan, which nicely reversed its Monday losses, gaining 2.6%.

A strong machine-tools orders number helped offset Monday’s weak GDP report.

Europe is up across the board, with Germany rising by 0.76%, Italy up 0.5%, and France rising 0.17%.

And US futures are higher as well.

Later today in the US we get retail sales data for the US.

