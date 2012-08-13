The Week Starts, And Markets Are Heading Lower

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After a strong week of gains last week, markets are in the red to start the week.US futures are down modestly, to the tune of 0.3%.



Europe markets are off about the same degree. Short term yields in Spain and Italy are a tad higher.

Japan ended down ever so slightly after a big whiff on GDP.

Shanghai fell 1.5%.

Unlike last week, there’s going to be a lot of data this week, so we should have a much clearer sense of where things stand in the global economy. Hopefully.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.