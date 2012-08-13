The Week Starts, And Markets Are Heading Lower

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
After a strong week of gains last week, markets are in the red to start the week.US futures are down modestly, to the tune of 0.3%.
Europe markets are off about the same degree. Short term yields in Spain and Italy are a tad higher.
Japan ended down ever so slightly after a big whiff on GDP.
Shanghai fell 1.5%.
Unlike last week, there’s going to be a lot of data this week, so we should have a much clearer sense of where things stand in the global economy. Hopefully.
