Markets Are Lower And Gold Is Surging

Markets are slightly lower to start the week.

It’s nothing but dramatic, but US futures are pointing to a red open. European stocks are slightly in the red. And Japan fell to a 1.5-month low following a pretty sizable GDP whiff last night.

Meanwhile, gold is having a very strong start to the week, having spiked upon the opening of trading in Asia.

It’s now at $US1330/oz.

With the S&P at 1691, the big question will be about whether the index can regain the 1700 level.

