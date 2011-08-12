US Markets Fading One Day After Huge Rally

The market is setting records for volatility, with the Dow registering for straight +/- 400 point days.
And after yesterday’s big upswing, the selling is back.
US futures are down around 1% across the board in early going.
In Europe, markets are higher for the time being, though not dramatically so… less than 1% across the board.
Today also sees the beginning of a crackdown on short-selling of some shares in Italy and France. Don’t expect that to have huge effect.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.