The Face-Ripper Rally Comes To A Halt: US Down, Italy Lower Again

Joe Weisenthal
sunrise japan sunset sun

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Nothing totally crazy yet, but yesterday’s “face-ripping” rally that we got post FOMC is already fading.US futures are off about 0.6%.

Most notable, perhaps, is the mixed performance in Europe.

The DAX is up 1.3% (after getting killed yesterday) while Italy is down 0.3% (not dramatic, but not even a tiny bounce?). France is up modestly.

The day is early yet, of course. Lots to see.

