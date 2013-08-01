Markets Are Rallying All Around The World

We’re in the midst of PMI day, the day when numerous countries in Asia, Europe, and the Americas report how their manufacturing sector is doing.



So far the trends are: Weak in Asia, surprisingly decent in China, and OK in Europe.

Meanwhile, markets are rallying everywhere.

Europe is higher, with banks particularly strong. Japan had a very strong session, gaining 2.5%. Shanghai rallied 1.7%, going out on the highs.

And US futures are pointing to a solid green open.

For full live, PMI coverage, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.