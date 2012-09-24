UPDATE: Asian Markets Really Heading Lower Now

UPDATE:



It’s not clear what the cause is, but things are really heading lower now.

Japan is off 0.8%.

Korea is off 1.2%.

Shanghai is down 1.0%.

ORIGINAL POST: It’s been a quiet weekend, and markets starting lower in Asia, though not by much.

The Chinese open will be interesting (in light of fresh territorial tensions and the Foxconn riots) but for now, Korea and Japan are both down in the order of 0.2-0.3%.

Here’s the Nikkei:

