Markets Are Down

Good morning! Markets are lower.

The big story is the ongoing tension in Ukraine, as John Kerry warned last night that Russia was close to having additional sanctions imposed on it. Also, Ukraine says more Russian troops are being massed on its border.

German stocks are off 0.85%. Russian stocks are down 1%, after falling yesterday. The UK is down 0.3%.

US shares at this point are just down marginally.

The only economic data today is Michigan consumer sentiment. Next week of course is big, as it’s Jobs Week.

