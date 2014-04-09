Japan Tanks Again

Good morning!
The Japanese stock market is standing out as the ugliest market in the world right now. The Nikkei fell 2.1% in Wednesday trading. It’s now tumbled significantly for three straight days, even as the other global markets have seen some stabilisation.
One factor weighing on Japan was a major Toyota recall affecting 6.4 million vehicles. The company says it is aware of no deaths associated with the mechanical issues. The stock dropped 3%.
Other than tht, markets are mostly quiet. US futures are totally flat. German stocks and the UK are up a little bit.
The big event in the US today will be the FOMC, which will shed more light on the first meeting under Janet Yellen.
