Markets Are Heading Higher

It’s a very quiet morning, in large part because Asia had an extremely quiet session, relative to what we’re used to.



There were no big Japan spasms (the Nikkei ended exactly flat) and China ended up a normal 0.6%. Korea was also basically flat.

Europe is gaining this morning. Italy is up 0.7%. Germany is up 0.5%.

US futures are up modestly.

It’s so far a very quiet day all around.

