Bad Night In Asia -- US Markets To Open Sharply Lower

Photo: US Air Force
No surprise: The first market reactions to Friday’s jobs report have been and will be very neat ive.Asia really took it on the china across the board:
- Japan: -1.47%
- Shanghai -0.90%
- Korea: -1.57%.
- India: -1.16%
Europe is closed today due to Easter.
US futures will open sharply lower.
Dow futures are pointed down over 120 points.
News-wise it was a quiet weekend, and it may be quiet in the US today, although this evening Bernanke is due to deliver a speech that will be picked over by a fine-tooth come by Fed Kremlinologists.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.