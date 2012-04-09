Bad Night In Asia -- US Markets To Open Sharply Lower

Photo: US Air Force

No surprise: The first market reactions to Friday’s jobs report have been and will be very neat ive.Asia really took it on the china across the board:



Japan: -1.47%

Shanghai -0.90%

Korea: -1.57%.

India: -1.16%

Europe is closed today due to Easter.

US futures will open sharply lower.

Dow futures are pointed down over 120 points.

News-wise it was a quiet weekend, and it may be quiet in the US today, although this evening Bernanke is due to deliver a speech that will be picked over by a fine-tooth come by Fed Kremlinologists.

