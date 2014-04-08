MARKETS TURN RED

Good morning!

Earlier today it had looked like the bleeding had stopped.

No more. Markets are in the red.

US futures are a hair down.

But Europe is down significantly.

Germany is off 0.9%.

France is off 1%.

The big economic event of the day was a very strong report out of UK manufacturing, which caused the British Pound to surge.

But that hasn’t helped equities, it would seem.

On the economic front, today will be a quiet day, with the only release being the US JOLTS (Job Openings Labour Turnover) report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.