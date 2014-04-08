MARKETS TURN RED

Good morning!
Earlier today it had looked like the bleeding had stopped.
No more. Markets are in the red.
US futures are a hair down.
But Europe is down significantly.
Germany is off 0.9%.
France is off 1%.
The big economic event of the day was a very strong report out of UK manufacturing, which caused the British Pound to surge.
But that hasn’t helped equities, it would seem.
On the economic front, today will be a quiet day, with the only release being the US JOLTS (Job Openings Labour Turnover) report.
