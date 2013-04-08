Markets Are Higher As Yen Continues To Dive And Stocks Have Another Extraordinary Day In Japan

The week begins, and markets are generally higher.



US futures are up modestly.

In Europe, Italy is up 1%.

Japan had a huge night, thanks to the ongoing collapse of the yen. USDJPY (The dollar vs. the yen) is hovering near 99. Just last week it was near 95. Japanese stocks ended up another 2.8%, as the stunning “Abenomics” rally continues.

Other Asian markets were pretty quiet.

Markets are quickly shrugging off Friday’s big Non-Farm Payrolls miss.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.