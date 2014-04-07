Everything's Going Down

Good morning!

After Friday’s stock market drubbing — which was largely concentrated in momentum stocks — everything’s lower again today.

The selling began in Asia, where the Nikkei lost 1.69%.

Stocks are lower across the board in Europe. Germany’s DAX is down 1.5%. The UK’s FTSE 100 is down 0.7%.

US futures are all lower, with the NASDAQ, once again, taking the worst of it, pointing to a decline of 0.7%.

There’s not much economic data this week as is typical for the second week of the month. However, earnings season is beginning soon, so that will become the new story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.