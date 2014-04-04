Markets Are Quiet As World Awaits The Jobs Report

Good morning and Happy Jobs Day!

At 8:30 AM ET today we the March Non-Farm Payrolls report, and this time they might be pretty interesting.

The official consensus is for a reading of 200K new jobs at a 6.6% unemployment rate, but expectations of a big number are building. This is due to a combination of factors like the end of the hard winter and strong datapoints from car sales and the employment sub-index of the ISM services report.

In the meantime, markets are very quiet (not much action anywhere) and will likely stay that way until the number.

