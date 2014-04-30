Markets Are Heading Down

Good morning, and welcome to the final day of the month.

Things are heading lower at the moment. US futures are all down to the tune of 0.2% or more.

Germany is off 0.12%.

We’re in the calm before the storm right now. The final couple days of the week are going to be very big, with PMI numbers and the Jobs Report.

Today we get the latest Fed decision, but nobody is expect anything new at all, just a continuation of the taper.

We also get ADP, The Jobs Report, and Chicago PMI today.

