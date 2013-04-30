Markets Are Lower Ahead Of Huge Blizzard Of News

It’s a very quiet morning, but the general trend is down markets.



US futures are a hair lower.

Italy is down 0.7% after a huge day yesterday.

France is just barely in the red.

Japan also just a hair lower.

Things are quiet, but they’re about to not be quiet.

Tonight starts global PMI night, as country’s around the world get a reading on the state of their manufacturing health. There will then be tons of data between Wednesday and Friday, not to mention big meetings from the ECB and the Fed.

So it’s quiet now, but it won’t be for long.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.