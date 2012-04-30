After Early Rally, Markets Are Now Heading Lower

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE BELOW: The week begins, and things are very quiet.Markets are generally drifting higher, but not radically so.
Spanish stocks are up 0.7%.
Italy is up 0.1%.
Germany is up 0.6%
US futures are up modestly.
Asia was very quiet, thanks to a series of holidays, though Korea’s KOSPI did gain 0.2%.
Don’t expect the calm to last.
This is going to be one of the busiest weeks in a long time >
UPDATE: And now markets are drifting lower. Spain is in the red. Italy and Germany are flat, and US futures have given up their gains. Oh well.
UPDATE 5:20 AM: And things are getting even worse, with big markets now down about 0.5%. News of hotter than expected inflation seems to be hurting the market, as that makes it even harder for the famously inflation-minded ECB to cut rates.
