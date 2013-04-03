Europe Is Lower After Gigantic Day In Japan

Europe is a bit lower on the day.



France is down 0.5%. Germany is down 0.2%. Italy, which continues to see political uncertainty, is down 0.8%.

The big story of the day is Japan, where stocks rallied 3%!

Nikkei.comOn Thursday, Japan has its first Bank of Japan meeting under its new chief, and everyone’s expecting some kind of aggressive new easing measure. Although this has been expected for a while.

Meanwhile, US futures are up a tad.

In the US today, we get the ADP jobs report, a preview of this Friday’s big Non-Farm Payrolls report.

