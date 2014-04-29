Markets Are On The Rise

REUTERS/Pichi Chuang Men look at the Taipei 101 building from Elephant Mountain in Taipei April 15, 2011. Taiwan’s parliament formally approved on Friday a special tax on real estate investments and luxury goods, part of the government’s efforts to curb surging prices that threaten an asset price bubble.

Good morning!

Yesterday US markets had a volatile day, but ultimately made a big comeback.

And today the comeback continues, as markets are in the green everywhere you look.

US futures are all up to the tune of 0.2 to 0.3%.

Germany is rising 0.67%.

The UK is up 0.33%.

Today we get a look at both Consumer Confidence and Case-Shiller. Then of course, the rest of the week is really stacked with economic data, culminating with the Jobs Report. Today is kind of the calm before the storm.

