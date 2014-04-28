Markets Are Higher

Good morning!

Following Friday’s market selloff (which was particularly heavy in the NASDAQ) markets in Europe and futures in the US are on the rise.

The buying isn’t particularly dramatic however. Germany’s DAX is up 0.27%. UK stocks are up 0.26%. US futures are up modestly.

There wasn’t tons of news over the weekend. The situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate.

Also Pfizer has confirmed its interest in a $US100 billion acquisition of UK pharmaceutical company AstraZenica, which is a blockbuster deal.

Beyond that, the most important news of the week is in front of us, as we’ve got tons of economic data coming up over the next several days.

