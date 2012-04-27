Markets Make Big Comeback After Spanish Downgrade

Photo: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

ORIGINAL POST, SEE UPDATE AT BOTTOM: It’s not a total disaster, but it’s a fairly ugly scene in Europe this morning.The big loser is Spain, which is down 1.7%.



That’s not too much of a surprise, given that it was the receipient of a two-notch downgrade from S&P yesterday evening.

Yields are also jumping in Spain, though the 10-year yield remains below 6%.

As for other markets:

France -0.6%

Italy -0.2%

German: -0.5%

US futures are pointing down as well.

UPDATE: And suddenly, markets have bounced back. Spain and Italy are now basically unchanged.

The irrelevance of the raters is being shown again.

