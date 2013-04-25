Markets Are Going Nowhere All Around The World

Wikimedia Commons / Stephan HerzThings have gotten very quiet.



Markets are basically doing nothing all around the world.

After starting flat, Japan did gain half a per cent, hitting a new 5-year high. China fell a bit, but less than 1%.

European markets are virtually at the zero line, as are US futures.

Later in the day we get initial jobless, which will give us another nice look at the labour market, but that’s about it.

Again, things feel very different from last week, when we had that mini deflation panic.

