Europe Is Surging Again

ManTech expertise covers ground, airborne and space systems.

Photo: flikr/Steve & Jemma Copley

This could be two days in a row of solid gains in Europe.The big winner right now is Spain, where the IBEX 35 stock market index is up 1.6%.



Germany is up 0.76%, France is up 0.6%, and Italy is up 0.8%

The big activity today will centre around the Fed.

Starting in the afternoon we get an interest rate announcement, new economic projections, and a Bernanke press conference. Will be huge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.