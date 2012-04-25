Europe Is Surging Again

Photo: flikr/Steve & Jemma Copley
This could be two days in a row of solid gains in Europe.The big winner right now is Spain, where the IBEX 35 stock market index is up 1.6%.
Germany is up 0.76%, France is up 0.6%, and Italy is up 0.8%
The big activity today will centre around the Fed.
Starting in the afternoon we get an interest rate announcement, new economic projections, and a Bernanke press conference. Will be huge.
