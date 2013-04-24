Markets Are Rallying Around The World After Huge Day In Japan

Yep, it’s really starting to look like the bull market is back.



Last week markets were going really wobbly, and everyone was talking about DEFLATION and all that.

Now: Markets are gaining and things are back on course.

Japan rallied to a new five-year high, gaining over 2.3%.

China added 1.5%.

Europe is green across the board, and US futures are higher.

All the commodities have a bid as well.

This comes after a 150 point up day on the Dow yesterday.

