Photo: Andreas Tille

Yesterday European markets got crushed.Today: The opposite.



Spain is up 1.4%.

Italy is up 1.5%.

Germany is up 0.9% (not really that impressive, given the huge losses it saw yesterday).

US futures are up modestly.

On the debt front, the action is modestly positive, as the Spanish 10-year falls below 6% again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.