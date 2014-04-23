Markets Are Going Nowhere

Good morning!

Markets are going absolutely nowhere. Everything is quiet.

Remember, US markets, after getting hammered at the beginning of April are now riding a 6-day winning streak, something they haven’t seen since September. The mood has swung decidedly positive again.

Today we’ve received Flash PMI numbers from Europe and China, that both showed a continuation of the status quo. China is weak. Europe is growing, but not an amazing pace or anything like that.

Today’s big event will be after-hours, when we get earnings from Apple.

