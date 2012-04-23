Spain, Italy, France And Germany Are Getting CRUSHED

Photo: ph-stop, Flickr

In the first day of trading after the big weekend for right-wingers in Europe, Euro markets are getting… crushed.Spain is off 2.8%.



Italy is off 2.1%.

France is off 2,2%.

Germany is off 1.9%.

US is looking very ugly today, as well.

Of course, in addition to the big result for Marine Le-Pen in the French election, you also had the government collapse in the Netherlands, thanks to the protest of right-wing politician Geert Wilders.

It was a down night in Asia, as well. China fell 0.76% after another sub-50 Flash PMI report. Japan and Korea registered tiny losses.

Also not helping this morning: Ugly Flash PMI data for the Eurozone and confirmation from the Bank of Spain that Spain has indeed re-entered recession.

For more on the big political events of the weekend, see here >

