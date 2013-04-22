Markets Are Rallying All Around The World

Love The Beast TrailerSo far, this week is off to a much better start than last week.



Remember, last week we saw a commodity plunge and some violent down days, especially in the first half.

Right now, US futures are up, Japan had a big day, and Europe is higher across the board.

Italy is particularly strong, with the FTSE MIB up 1.6%.

Helping Italy is the fact that over the weekend, the Parliament elected the country’s current President to stay on for another 7-year term. Note that this is not the same as forming a government (Italy still lacks a new Prime Minister) but this does add some stability.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.