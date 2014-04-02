Markets Are Rising

Good morning! Markets are higher, helped in part by global follow-through from yesterday’s strong US economic data.

The Nikkei continues to be a solid performer, tacking on another 1% last night. Shanghai rallied 0.5% and Hong Kong was marginally higher as well.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX is up 0.25%.

US futures are just a hair higher.

Jobs Week really begins in earnest today as the ADP report, a preview to Friday’s Non-Farm Payrolls comes out at 8:15 AM ET.

Confidence about this week’s Jobs Numbers is starting to rise, as the weather thaws. Yesterday’s strong car sales are getting people excited that things really came back strong in March.

