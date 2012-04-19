Spain Survives Bond Auction And European Shares Hold On To Gains

ORIGINAL: European shares are rallying as investors brace for Spain to announce the results of its latest bond auction. We’ll have those results live in just a few moments.



The CAC 40 is leading the rally, which is 1.15 per cent higher an hour and a half into trading.

U.S. futures are also slightly higher.

Asian trading closed mixed, with the Nikkei falling 0.82 per cent but the Hang Seng up a full 1.03 per cent.



UPDATE: Today’s highly anticipated Spanish bond auction went off without a hitch, and European shares are mostly holding on to early gains.

The notable exception from this trend is Spain, where the IBEX 35 is off 0.35 per cent.

