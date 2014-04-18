Markets Rise In Asia

Good morning! Things are very quiet and there’s not that much going on due to the Good Friday holiday, which has all markets closed in Europe and the US.

The only action of the day was in Europe, where things were generally positive.

Japan gained .68%. Korea rose 0.61%. Hong Kong gained .23%, while the Shanghai Composite slipped a mere 0.05%.

Thus ends a much steadier week for the market than what we saw last week, when violent selling pummelled momentum stocks (particularly tech and biotech). The rebound might give credence to the idea that some of the selling was motivated by the tax bill.

There is currency trading going on, but it is quiet.

