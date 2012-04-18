Photo: Chris D 2006 | Flickr
After yesterday’s huge rally in Europe and the US, markets are going nowhere.Italy is off just a touch, Spain is off a little more (0.5%), and Germany is basically flat.
US futures are still pointing to a slightly higher open, as after-the-bell earnings last night from Yahoo, IBM, Intel, and CSX were decent across the board.
Mostly, things are pretty quiet.
