Photo: Chris D 2006 | Flickr

After yesterday’s huge rally in Europe and the US, markets are going nowhere.Italy is off just a touch, Spain is off a little more (0.5%), and Germany is basically flat.



US futures are still pointing to a slightly higher open, as after-the-bell earnings last night from Yahoo, IBM, Intel, and CSX were decent across the board.

Mostly, things are pretty quiet.

