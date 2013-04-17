German Market Falls Hard Out Of Nowhere — US Futures Go Red

The see-saw continues.



After yesterday’s big up day, today is a red day.

Europe had been in the green as of several minutes ago, but now stocks have gone into the red for no obvious reason.

Germany, in particular, has dropped sharply, and is now down 1.5%.

BloombergUS futures, which surged yesterday, are negative to the tune of about 0.5%.

Otherwise, things are pretty slow.

Gold, which has been moving violently, didn’t do much overnight.

In terms of economic data this morning, the big news is that UK employment came in worse than expected.

