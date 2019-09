Photo: ph-stop, Flickr

At least for now, the selloff in Europe has taken a pause, and there’s a rally going on.The big leader in the early going is Italy, which is up 1.1%.



Spain is up 0.83%.

Germany is up 0.5%.

Peripheral yields are lower, as the Spanish 10-year drops back below 6%.

US futures are a bit higher.

