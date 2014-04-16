Everything's Going Up

REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo Hot air balloons fly over sunflowers during the II World Air Games (WAG) in Seville June 27, 2001. The WAG 2001 gathered more than 5000 athletes and officials from more than 80 countries to compete in southern of Spain.

Good morning!

Everything’s in the green today, just about.

The two big bullish events since yesterday’s US close: Strong earnings from Yahoo that sent the stock soaring, and a modest, but relief-bringing GDP beat that gave a boost to much of Asia.

Japan had an absolutely blistering night, as the Nikkei rallied 3%.

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks ended with modest gains.

UK stocks are up 0.5% and Germany is up 0.7%.

US futures are pointing to a higher open.

Today is an active day in the US with a Yellen speech on the economy, as well as the Fed Beige Book, Housing Starts, and Industrial Production.

