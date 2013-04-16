US Futures Are Rallying — Gold Halts The Collapse

YouTube/NtrTainUsAfter a very volatile day in markets yesterday, today is already looking for more calm.



Remember, US stocks got clubbed to the tune of 2.5% yesterday, as the collapse in commodities (especially precious metals) made its way into equities.

Today US equity futures are pointing higher (by about 0.5%).

Gold has stopped its collapse, and is up modestly, although it’s still only at $1372/oz. far below where it started the week.

European stocks are down a bit.

