US Futures Are Rallying — Gold Halts The Collapse

YouTube/NtrTainUsAfter a very volatile day in markets yesterday, today is already looking for more calm.
Remember, US stocks got clubbed to the tune of 2.5% yesterday, as the collapse in commodities (especially precious metals) made its way into equities.
Today US equity futures are pointing higher (by about 0.5%).
Gold has stopped its collapse, and is up modestly, although it’s still only at $1372/oz. far below where it started the week.
European stocks are down a bit.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.