The week begins, and in contrast to the intense drama of last week, things are fairly quiet market-wise, and there’s not much news.



Europe is generally higher, as are US futures.

But…

Italian and Spanish bond yields are on the rise again.

Here’s an intraday look at the Spanish 10-year, via Bloomberg.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.