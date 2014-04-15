The Market Isn't Looking So Great

REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci The moon is seen as it begins a total lunar eclipse that will turn the moon red over Buenos Aires April 15, 2014.

Yesterday, stocks staged a bit of a rally, bouncing back from heavy selling in the previous week.

Today? Things are just looking so so. After being up more than 1%, Japan rose just 0.6%.

China tumbled another 1.4% last night.

Europe is in the red, with Germany’s DAX index down 0.34% and the British FTSE 100 off 0.1%.

These aren’t dramatic moves, but there’s not showing any impressive bounceback of follow through.

US futures are basically flat.

Not helping things is news that the Ukrainian acting President says that military operations have begun in the Eastern part of the country to crack down on pro-Russian rebels.

Also, money supply data out of China was weak.

