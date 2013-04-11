Markets Are Going Nowhere After Another Huge Day In Japan

Markets are very quiet this morning.



US futures are essentially flat. Europe is not going anywhere either.

Pretty much the only big mover was the same-old Japan, which gained another 2%, hitting a new 5-year high.

As you can see on the Nikkei chart, stocks in Japan ended right at their highs of the session.

Nikkei.comOther than that, at least there’s economic data in the US today with initial claims coming out at 8:30 AM. We haven’t had any real data nuggets all week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.