Markets Are Rallying All Around The World

As of now, we’re looking at a nice risk-on Wednesday.



Thanks to a weakening yen, markets gained in Asia with the Nikkei jumping 0.7% and Shanghai gaining 0.02%. Korea rallied 0.77%.

Things are green in Europe. Italy is up a strong 1.4%. Germany is up 0.6%.

US futures are all up about 0.2%.

The Japanese yen is just below 99.4, as it makes another run towards 100.

The big event today: Details of Obama’s budget come out.

