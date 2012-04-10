EUROPE IS BACK: Spanish And Italian Markets Are Getting Smashed, And Yields Are Spiking

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After a long holiday, Europe is back.And it’s not pretty.



The two big weak spots: Spain and Italy are playing catchup with the declines around the rest of the world, reacting to the jobs report and everything else, and it’s not pretty.

Italy is off 2%.

Spanish stocks are off 1.5%.

Both are seeing yields spike.

The Italian 10-year bond now yields 5.52%

Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX is down 1.4% and France is down 1.6%.

Meanwhile, US futures are slightly green at this early hour.

