EUROPE IS BACK: Spanish And Italian Markets Are Getting Smashed, And Yields Are Spiking

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
After a long holiday, Europe is back.And it’s not pretty.
The two big weak spots: Spain and Italy are playing catchup with the declines around the rest of the world, reacting to the jobs report and everything else, and it’s not pretty.
Italy is off 2%.
Spanish stocks are off 1.5%.
Both are seeing yields spike.
The Italian 10-year bond now yields 5.52%
Meanwhile, Germany’s DAX is down 1.4% and France is down 1.6%.
Meanwhile, US futures are slightly green at this early hour.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.