Markets Are Quiet

Good morning and Happy Q2!

To start things off, markets are quite quiet.

Asian markets weren’t notable overnight. US futures aren’t really doing anything. And European stocks are up a little bit.

We’re in the midst of receiving a fresh batch of PMI manufacturing data from all around the world.

Europe’s numbers have been steady, but unremarkable, with gains in Italy and France offsetting a slip in Germany.

China’s numbers were split, with the HSBC reading worse than the official reading.

Later we’ll get numbers for the US, which will of course be closely watched, and which of course we’ll be covering live.

