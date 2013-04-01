US Futures Are Lower After Down Day In Asia

It’s fairly quiet this morning, since much of Europe still has off for Easter.



However it was a fairly ugly session in Asia, with Japan falling over 2%.

The culprit: A bad “Tankan” manufacturing report, which is leading to the idea that “Abenomics” is still not revving up the domestic economy.

China and Korea were also both down on the day.

US futures are down a bit. And things are quiet in the currency market, with the exception that the yen is pretty strong.

It’s a big day for economic data, as global PMIs are coming out. See full coverage here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.