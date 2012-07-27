European Markets Waver As Optimism Thins

Photo: Phil Dowsing Creative on flickr

Markets are mostly lower in Europe this morning as yesterday’s optimism in the wake of comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi begins to thin.Yesterday, Draghi promised to “do whatever it takes to preserve the euro” within the confines of the ECB’s mandate, which investors interpreted as a sign that he was about to restart a controversial bond-buying program.



Those comments appeared to carry into Asian trading, with the Hang Seng rallying 2.02 per cent and the Nikkei up 1.46 per cent.

