Photo: Patrick Gensel/Flickr

European markets and U.S. futures are mostly flat this morning, with little news overnight.That follows an unpleasant Nikkei close. That index fell 1.42 per cent in Asian trading.



This lull could be because there’s little economic data coming out today, and we continue to see few headlines from Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.