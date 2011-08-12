Markets Make Another Big Push Higher -- Italy Surging

News of a short-selling ban officially going into place in parts of Europe is helping.
Italian stocks are up 2.5% (after basically being flat earlier), and US futures have made a big comeback, and are now slightly higher.
Germany is up 2.5%, and France is 2% higher.
The France-German 10-year spread is also 9 bps narrower (per Bloomberg).
So for now, the rally continues.
Here’s a look at Italy intraday:
